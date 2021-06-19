Why Yorkshire Wolds deserves special status – Yorkshire Post Letters

The Yorkshire Wolds have a charm of their own. Photo: James Hardisty.

THE Wolds are not inaccessible, of course. Not like a mountain range. But they do feel secluded and less trodden. Some might say vulnerable to tourism development because, up until now, holidaymakers have tended to pass through on their way to the coast perhaps. I’ve heard people say you shouldn’t publicise the attractions of the Wolds. The footpaths will get over-run with people. There will be no room at the bar in the local pub.

Sadly, without their trade, more pubs and village shops will close and there will be no bar for the locals to elbow up to.

What is the answer?

Skidby's windmill is a distinctive landmark in the Yorkshire Wolds.

Thirty years should be ample time to air all the pros and cons of becoming an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty or any alternative designation, such as the latest UNESCO Geopark suggestion.

Whatever ‘label’ we end up with, could this be a great opportunity to identify all the special features of the area in order to provide information, protection and maintenance, to look at improved public transport, village amenities, appropriate novel enterprises and visitor experiences, and to encourage respect, pride and understanding in this lesser known part of Yorkshire?

I hope you think so.