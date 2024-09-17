Will pay deal with rail unions lead to more cost for re-nationalisation of the railways? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon.

In preparation for the forthcoming re-nationalisation of Britain's railways it is amazing that Labour's Transport Secretary, Louise Haigh, can settle the long running pay dispute with train drivers and train guard's, offering them 14 per cent over two years in a matter of weeks coming into office (although there are a few minor issues to finalise relating to conditions).

The reason being that Louise Haigh met the unions, whereas the former long standing Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, in office from July 2019 to September 2022 refused to sit around the table with the rail unions to discuss pay and conditions.

Instead he was Boris's spokesman, or dare I say it, Boris Johnson's 'puppet' during lockdown as he probably had more interviews, or air time, with the media than any other government minister during this period.

A near-empty concourse at Waterloo train station in London during strikes earlier this year. PIC: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The question is when the railways are finally renationalised will the higher wages adding to the operating cost still make it affordable for train passengers to take the train, without it being heavily subsidised by the Treasury adding to the £22bn black hole, and growing by the weeks as more of Labour's policies are proving to be fully costed!