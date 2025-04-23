Will Reform really provide the change that the country needs? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Mike Baldwin, Nether Edge, Sheffield.

Tired of those boring, old political parties? Need a change? Why not try the new kid on the block - Reform UK? Particularly if you send your kids to private schools as Reform will give you a tax break on the fees.

Yes, your tax break is being paid for by those who can't afford health insurance but really, who cares? As well, with your health insurance you'll be able to jump the queue in the new 'insurance-based' privatised NHS that Reform wants. Pity that those who can't afford it will wait for ever, but once again, who cares? Like the delicate taste of chlorinated chicken? Well vote Reform, because Farage is desperate to please his hero Donald Trump, and let in chlorinated chicken and hormone injected beef from America, even if it's been banned over here for health reasons. It's really great to have the new kid on the block - isn't it?