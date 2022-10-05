Will Tory MPs who backed Liz Truss explain her mini-budget to home buyers? - Yorkshire Post Letters

Not long back during the Conservative Party leadership hustings five MPs wrote to The Yorkshire Post expressing their support for Liz Truss.

I wonder how this quintet responds to say a couple who by dint of hard work and scraping have managed to secure enough for a house loan and mortgage, only to now find with the interest rate increase their hopes are dashed. How would they respond to their angry parents? How will they respond to the householders hit by a shortfall in house prices?

There will be so many potential home buyers very angry at not now being in a position to get on the property owning ladder, not hard to guess whom they will blame. Being reminded of the tax cuts for the wealthiest will not go down well.

Liz Truss after being named the new Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

This group of five will not have any trouble in paying increased mortgage rates.