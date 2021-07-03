Wimbledon brings out worst in BBC – Yorkshire Post Letters

Andy Murray in action at Wimbledon this week.

IT is little wonder that more and more people are refusing to pay the BBC licence fee. It’s London-centred establishment reporting gets worse every day.

A typical example is the way it indulgently gives lengthy reports on the nationalistic football game between England and Germany, and Wimbledon tennis but gives only a one sentence report on the fantastic achievement of Mark Cavendish’s “comeback” 34th stage win in the Tour de France.

So much for its sincerity in promoting the use of bicycles for clean transport.

Mark Cavendish celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race

Give the BBC licence fee the elbow until it serves the public, not the Establishment.

The most important debate needed now is not Covid but radical democratic reform. This is what the Establishment fears the most. Balance and truth.

From: Malcolm Nicholson, Barwick-in-Elmet.

OH no, it’s that time of year when everyone pretends to like tennis for a fortnight. Wimbledon, wall-to-wall coverage. I hate it.

Serena Williams retires from her first round ladies' singles match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich on centre court after picking up an injury on day two of Wimbledon.

The whole sport is pretty intolerable. My only hope is it rains solidly.

From: James Buick, Northallerton.

MORE TV disruption – Look North scrapped from its 6.30pm slot on Wednesday to make way for the Andy Murray tennis match at Wimbledon, which was switched from BBC2 to BBC1.

Why is it so difficult for the BBC to keep the tennis on BBC2 as scheduled and advertised?