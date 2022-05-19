Everyone agrees that more support should be given to those struggling to pay their energy bills.

The same rapid price rises that have caused their difficulties have resulted in unexpectedly high profits for the big fossil fuel companies.

This presents the rather obvious solution that a windfall tax could be levied on them to fund support for the hardest hit customers.

Campaigners and the main opposition parties support such a move but the Government disagrees. Instead it is urging the energy firms to invest more.

This will take years to have any significant effect and will involve not only renewable energy investments but more oil and gas projects.

Instead of sticking so rigidly to its principles of not interfering with the markets, here the Government has the opportunity to intervene for the benefit of ordinary citizens.