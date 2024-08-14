Winter fuel allowance cut will come back to bite Labour: Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Graham Cracknell, Burn, Selby.

Pre-election, Keir Starmer et al went to great lengths to assure voters that there would be no tax rises under a Labour Government.

Less than a month in power what do we find - abolition of the Winter Fuel Allowance for all but those on benefit. If that isn't a tax rise by the back door I don't know what is.

Admittedly, not all Pensioners need this allowance but for those just above the "Benefit Threshold" it is a bitter pill to swallow with the price of energy these days and winter approaching.

This disgraceful policy is justified by a £22 billion "Black Hole" supposedly inherited from the Tories. Think back to 2010 when this lot were last voted out and the then Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Liam Byrne, left a note for his successor stating "I'm afraid there is no money". Hypocritical or what?

Sadly, politicians and voters have short memories and I don't think we have seen the last of these tactics.

From: Peter Auty, Sunnybank, Great Hatfield.

Rachel Reeves starts with the winter fuel payment, this will hit a lot of pensioners hard during the harsh winter months, the choice of heating or eating once again rears its ugly head.

When will governments realise it's the means-tested benefit claimants who are the well off in this country, that's why so many are now becoming economically inactive where they can earn more on benefits than in gainful employment. It's a sad state of affairs when the taxpayer has to fund their lifestyle.

And now pensioners will help to fund the huge increase in salaries to civil servants, what a disservice to the old and vulnerable, a nasty stab in the back.

We should be paying pensioners more, not less (it’s easy to steal from the old and infirm) and making sure employment was worthwhile, work 40 hours then we will look at any benefits you may be able to claim should be the norm. Get people back into the work ethic, make it worth their while to be in work financially not financially better off on benefits

I wonder how many people actually work 40 hours? Work 20 hours and still draw their benefits seems to be the norm.

The working environment where interacting with other people is really good for your mental health, where friendships are formed, a far better feeling of physical well being.

It’s time to make people responsible for their own lives and destinies and not be supported by the state from cradle to grave as it seems in some cases.

Stealing from pensioners will come back to bite the Labour backside, I feel sure.

From: Martin J. Phillips, Tinshill Lane, Leeds.