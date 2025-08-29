With the cost of food likely to rise further, what about the pensioners? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Richard Godley, Meadowfields, Whitby.

The cost of food is likely to rise even more than present according to the report by the British Retail Consortium (YP Comment, August 26) to something like 6 per cent.

The CPI is now 4.2 per cent and if the BRC is correct will not be less than this current figure when the Chancellor raises taxes in the Autumn budget statement.

So, what do our OAPs do now? If September's CPI is 5 per cent, is the ONS going to fudge the figures by calling them 'unaffordable' again so that we slide further down the poverty slope, or are the OAPs going to be able to heat and eat properly? Or possibly go to their local pub if they have one to drink beer at over £5 a pint?

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves during a visit to a manufacturing firm. PIC: Chris Furlong/PA Wire

If she leaves the tax bands as they are, then a lot of OAPs with public or private sector pensions will see those taxed at 20 per cent in entirety, as a 5 per cent rise in the state pension would bring the OAP to the current tax band.