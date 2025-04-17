Worth remembering Bradford’s adopted son Trevor Foster - Yorkshire Post Letters
It is hard to believe that it will be 20 years this month since the passing of Trevor Foster MBE.
Trevor was an adopted son of Bradford and became a legend in the city having travelled North from Newport in 1938 to join Bradford Northern. He went on to enjoy a successful career in rugby league, playing in three consecutive Wembley Challenge Cup Finals, captaining his beloved Wales in Union and League and touring Australia and New Zealand with the RL ‘Indomitables’ in 1946.
They remain to this day the only Lions Rugby League team to win an Ashes Test Series down under unbeaten. Older supporters at Odsal when asked about his most outstanding achievement at the club always say his leading role in the reformation of Northern in 1963 - 4 and not the six tries he scored in a match against Wakefield Trinity on the famous ground in 1948. He played top class rugby until he was aged 44. Never once sent off or even cautioned by a referee across 450 appearances in the game.
However, the overriding memory of Trevor the ‘Gentle Giant’ was his passion for Bradford and its people and the work he did (mostly in a voluntary capacity) to support young people and good causes around the city for which he was awarded the MBE.
Many people will remember his huge involvement at the then Bradford City Police Boys Club in Girlington, where the likes of Northern greats Brian Noble and Keith Mumby came under his inspiring mentorship and his enthusiasm for sport.
He always said that sports created a healthy mind and body and helped to keep the youngsters on the right path and to give them every opportunity to become successful in adult life.
As an education welfare officer for many years having retired from football, he enjoyed visiting local secondary schools where his calm and positive influence rescued many youngsters from a potential life in crime.
He did a lot for those less well off families in need of support as an active member of The St Vincent De Paul Society at his local church. He was an active member of the Bradford Royal Infirmary fund raising charity which enabled the purchase of expensive specialist equipment.
The day he passed away aged 90, he was busy visiting and chatting to patients on the wards across the hospital. He touched so many lives across the city.
Trevor was a man about town, who never owned a motor car, he had a big heart and a generous friendly nature. His memory, particularly at this time of Bradford’s financial challenges and uncertainty, will maybe bring some hope to the people of this great city.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.