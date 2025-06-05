Write to your MP to demand genuine action on Gaza horrors: Yorkshire Post Letters

Mike Baldwin, Raven Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In September last year, theGovernment announced a ban on export licences of arms to Israel. Foreign Secretary David Lammy confirmed there 'does exist a clear risk' that British munitions could be used to facilitate a 'serious violation' of international law.

But then he went on to exempt parts for the F-35 jet fighter which Israel uses to bomb and kill Palestinians in Gaza. Recently, research has shown that since September the UK has allowed export licences to Israel under the category 'bombs, grenades, torpedoes, mines, and similar, munitions of war and parts thereof' and 'tanks and other fighting vehicles, motorised, whether or not fitted with weapons, and parts of such vehicles.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since Israel broke the ceasefire in March, their blocking of humanitarian aid has meant starvation has been used against the Palestinians in Gaza. On May 19, Keir Starmer, Mark Carney and Emanuel Macron said that 'If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will make further concrete actions in response'.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy (left) and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Ben Whitley/PA Wire

In a statement to the Commons on May 20, David Lammy used the words 'extremist', 'abhorrent', ' morally unjustifiable', and' wholly disproportionate'' to describe Israel's actions. He went on to commit the UK to what presumably the Government might describe as a 'concrete action': the ceasing of negotiations on a trade deal with Israel.

Recently, over 800 British lawyers, including retired Supreme Court justices, King's Counsel and legal academics have signed a letter stating that serious violations of international law are being committed by Israel and implying that genocide is being perpetrated in Gaza.

They state: 'All states, including the UK, are legally obliged to take all reasonable steps within their power to prevent and punish genocide; to ensure respect for international humanitarian law... The UK’s actions to date have failed to meet those standards...'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letter calls for the British Government to use all means to secure a ceasefire, to lift Israel's ban on humanitarian aid, to impose trade sanctions against Israel and to confirm the UK would execute arrest warrants issued by the International Court. Now, even former Israeli prime minister, Ehud Olmet, has said Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza and carrying out 'indiscriminate, limitless, cruel and criminal killing' of Palestinian civilians.

The killing continues: now over 54,000 are dead with over 123,000 injured. It is reported that 81 were killed on 26 May alone. When David Lammy made his statement to the Commons on 20 May, Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves chose not to attend but visited Lidl for a photo opportunity promoting the USA trade deal. I urge everyone to write to their Member of Parliament expressing their concern and demanding actual 'concrete' action by our Government.

Mr PL Taylor, Milner Street, Lockwood, Huddersfield.

It would seem that Israel’s current strategy concerning Gaza has to have a very negative affect on the support that Israel received worldwide after the October 7 attack from Gaza into Israel.