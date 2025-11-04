Wrong to blame Nigel Farage for the influx of small boat crossings - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Charles Yates, Harrogate.

The headline of your Letters page 18/10/25 is incorrect. Farage is not to blame for the rise in small boats. No less than Robert Peston exonerates him. As he explained on 1/10/25, “…the mechanics of the [Dublin] convention never really worked in our favour. I looked back at 2018, 2017 – let’s just take 2018, yeah, we made lots of requests to send people back to other countries, more than 5,000; we only managed to get a couple of hundred taken back but other countries made requests under the Convention to come here & we took something like 1,200, so net out of the Dublin Convention more people came here than left… I don’t think this particular bit of mud that’s being slung at Farage is going to stick”.