Wrong to blame Nigel Farage for the influx of small boat crossings - Yorkshire Post Letters
The headline of your Letters page 18/10/25 is incorrect. Farage is not to blame for the rise in small boats. No less than Robert Peston exonerates him. As he explained on 1/10/25, “…the mechanics of the [Dublin] convention never really worked in our favour. I looked back at 2018, 2017 – let’s just take 2018, yeah, we made lots of requests to send people back to other countries, more than 5,000; we only managed to get a couple of hundred taken back but other countries made requests under the Convention to come here & we took something like 1,200, so net out of the Dublin Convention more people came here than left… I don’t think this particular bit of mud that’s being slung at Farage is going to stick”.
Peston is unlikely to hold any brief for Farage so please stop slinging this bit of mud.
Sarah Dennehy (18/10/25) claims Farage is the man most responsible for Brexit. Again, not true. David Cameron holds that title and Angela Merkel, the woman most responsible. She asks if we can imagine how damaging a Reform government could be. A fair question as we’re already well aware how damaging Tory & Labour governments are.