From: Roy Morris, Tetney Road, Sheffield.

Graham Vidler (The YP, January 18) is right to support faster bus journeys, congestion charging and workplace parking levies for better buses. However, he is completely wrong to minimise the importance of the move towards franchising by Yorkshire’s mayoral authorities.

The franchising schemes planned by South and West Yorkshire can achieve key benefits that private bus operators are unable to give. They will be able to enforce coordination of different services. Impose simplified, cross-company ticketing on local transport like the London oyster card.

Decide routes, fares, frequency. Apply penalties if contracts are not fulfilled. Cross-subsidise socially necessary routes with earnings from profitable routes.

Buses at Headrow in Leeds. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Without a doubt, both private and public operators want to run a good bus service. However, when push comes to shove, private operators’ bottom line is profit and dividends for shareholders whereas a public operator’s priority is service to the public and ploughing money back into the service.

Graham looks at the reduction in bus use between 2014 and 2024 and blames Covid. He does not look at bus use between 1986 and now.

In London, where public control (franchising) was kept, bus use doubled between 1986 and now. In the provinces where there was free-market deregulation, the services have collapsed. In South Yorkshire for example, bus use halved.

