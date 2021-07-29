York deserves UNESCO World Heritage status – Yorkshire Post Letters

IT is a pity that Liverpool has lost its status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site (Stephen Naylor, The Yorkshire Post, July 23) because of “inappropriate developments” such as the Docklands New Everton football stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I would have thought that the City of York would be eligible for this accolade with its rich Roman and Viking history. In 306AD, Constantine the Great was proclaimed Emperor in Eboracum. He was the first emperor to adopt Christianity. Then there is the magnificent York Minster and medieval streets such as the Shambles.

Does York deserve world heritage designation?

Perhaps application for World Heritage status could be twinned with the spectacular ruins of Whitby Abbey which, in my view, are as impressive as those of Fountains Abbey. Whitby Abbey was the location of the 664AD Synod of Whitby presided over by Abbess Hild (St Hilda) where Christians from all over Europe gathered to resolve differences between the Celtic and Roman factors of Christianity. The date for Easter was also determined.

A spoke in the wheel to derail such an application could be the proposed multi-storey car park on the St George’s Field riverside area in York. But imagine the boost for tourism in Yorkshire if such an application proved successful.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.