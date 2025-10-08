Yorkshire businesses are having to set up separate operations in Europe - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Jas Olak, Vice Chair, Leeds for Europe, Roundhay, Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Good to read that Brouns & Co has “a growing number of customers in Europe” (Linseed paint firm opens EU warehouse, Business Post, September 19). Shame it felt it necessary to open a new warehouse in the Netherlands to service “a growing flow of orders from the EU” – enabling “easier purchasing and deliveries”.

Pity that work couldn’t have been carried out here in Yorkshire instead. It’s likely the company’s decision is down to Brexit, of course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admittedly, before reading your report, I wasn’t familiar with Brouns & Co. But when it moved from Garforth to Sherburn in Elmet in 2024, it reportedly employed seven. Founder Michiel Brouns said the move meant “now we have everything in one location – which makes everything work better logistically”.

A Union flag and EU flag outside the Houses of Parliament. PIC: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Presumably, the firm would have preferred to avoid the additional costs of a Dutch warehouse – if that had been practical.

Many firms have moved distribution and production facilities to the continent as a consequence of non-tariff trade barriers and bureaucracy imposed by Brexit – costing Britain jobs, investment and much-needed tax revenues.

Hence why the Office for Budget Responsibility has estimated a four per cent hit to UK long-term productivity, compared with what could have been expected had we remained in the EU.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At least Brouns & Co feels it can still profit by selling to the EU. Many small firms have abandoned such business. A survey by our parent organisation, European Movement UK, found 72.8 per cent of businesses it spoke to had been negatively impacted by Brexit.

Thus, the OBR is forecasting a 15 per cent drop in UK-EU trade, compared to if we had still been a member. So, we’re poorer.

Whilst I can’t speak for Brouns & Co, it’s clear Brexit is damaging British business. The current government isn’t to blame for that. But many of us believe Sir Keir Starmer and his ministers should be doing much more, much more quickly, to undo the harm their predecessors have done to our country and economy.

That includes many Leave voters. They were promised by campaigners such as (now Lord) Daniel Hannan that Brexit still meant staying in the European Single Market – much like non-members such as Norway and Switzerland.