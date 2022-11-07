Yorkshire CCC board election for next EGM is flawed - Yorkshire Post Letters

Ever since Lord Patel became Chairman of YCCC, he has promoted openness and transparency on all issues which I fully support.

However, I am very concerned about one of the items on the agenda for the EGM on November 11 in relation to the election of two members to serve on the Board.

What the board has done by cherry picking two candidates from, I believe, five nominated is totally undemocratic and an insult to the membership who, by implication, can’t be trusted to select two from five.

Lord Kamlesh Patel is the Yorkshire County Cricket Club chairman.

I don’t understand what the club is trying to hide by adopting this totally unfair voting system as it would be far more transparent and open to put all legally nominated candidates to the membership.

I have voted against both candidates on an important matter of principle and feel strongly that the election should be re-run with all candidates involved.