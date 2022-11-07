Yorkshire CCC board election for next EGM is flawed - Yorkshire Post Letters
From: David Tunbridge, Sheffield.
Ever since Lord Patel became Chairman of YCCC, he has promoted openness and transparency on all issues which I fully support.
However, I am very concerned about one of the items on the agenda for the EGM on November 11 in relation to the election of two members to serve on the Board.
What the board has done by cherry picking two candidates from, I believe, five nominated is totally undemocratic and an insult to the membership who, by implication, can’t be trusted to select two from five.
I don’t understand what the club is trying to hide by adopting this totally unfair voting system as it would be far more transparent and open to put all legally nominated candidates to the membership.
I have voted against both candidates on an important matter of principle and feel strongly that the election should be re-run with all candidates involved.
The club is really good at shooting itself in the foot and this is another classic example. As if we haven’t got enough problems to sort out.