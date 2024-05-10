Yorkshire CCC supporters should be grateful to Colin Graves for saving the club - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Tim Emmott, Sovereign House, Harrogate.

If the previous regime had sold the ground to Mike Ashley, as widely reported possible, because the CEO has history of doing deals with Mike Ashley, the club would probably have given away more than the £20m value of the ground compared to what the club will probably now receive from the ECB selling the rights to The Hundred (a competition created out of nothing by the ECB under the auspices of Colin Graves).