Yorkshire CCC supporters should be grateful to Colin Graves for saving the club - Yorkshire Post Letters
All Yorkshire supporters should be hugely grateful to Colin Graves and Phillip Hodson for injecting enough cash personally to pay off the all club’s creditors to avoid insolvency.
Their resilient personal and financial commitment to Yorkshire Cricket is uplifting, despite the vitriol levelled at Colin Graves by those with a non-cricketing agenda.
If the previous regime had sold the ground to Mike Ashley, as widely reported possible, because the CEO has history of doing deals with Mike Ashley, the club would probably have given away more than the £20m value of the ground compared to what the club will probably now receive from the ECB selling the rights to The Hundred (a competition created out of nothing by the ECB under the auspices of Colin Graves).
The atmosphere at the club is now hugely positive.The staff who remained loyal through the troubling times now have smiles on their faces again.
Let’s hope more Yorkshire supporters will return this Summer to keep the momentum going.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.