Yorkshire Dales kibbutz farms could provide practical solution to asylum seeker crisis: Letters

Councillor Tyler Callum Wilson-Kerr, Aberford & District Parish Council.

Here is my proposal for ‘Yorkshire Dales Kibbutz Farms’ as a solution to hotel riots and community tension.

Objective: To provide paid work for asylum seekers while their claims are processed, assisting farmers, businesses, and HMRC, while reducing community tension and preventing further channel crossings.

Key Components:

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to the Border Force compound in Dover, Kent, from a Border Force vessel following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

1. Six-month rolling work visas: Asylum seekers will be granted such visas while their claims are processed, allowing them to work and earn a living.

2. £3/hour wages.

3. Accommodation: 3D prefab houses and caravans will be provided while they work and await the outcome of their claims.

4. Biometric Collection : Biometrics will be collected from all asylum seekers to facilitate efficient processing and deportation if claims are rejected.

5. Work Opportunities: Asylum seekers will work on farms, in construction, and other industries, helping to prevent produce from going rotten; increase exports; generate revenue for HMRC and farming businesses and reduce community tension by providing a constructive outlet for asylum seekers.

6. Hotel Staff Repurposing: Hotel staff can be repurposed to deliver fresh produce from farms to local areas, utilising their existing skills.

This proposal offers a comprehensive solution to the current challenges, providing benefits for all parties involved while promoting economic growth and community cohesion.

Hypothetical case studies:

Case Study 1: Ammar, a 26-year-old man, arrives in the UK on a small boat, claiming asylum. After being registered and processed, he is recruited to work on the Yorkshire Immigrant Capitalist Collective Farm (YICCF). Despite having no default asylum reasons, Ammar works extremely hard, learning good English with a Yorkshire accent. He builds strong relationships with his fellow asylum seekers and the local Yorkshire farmers.

Ammar's hard work and positive attitude catch the attention of his employers, who decide to sponsor his asylum claim. After a thorough review, Ammar is granted asylum and offered a permanent position as a farm worker. He becomes an integral part of the community and a valuable asset to the farm.

Case Study 2: Khalid, also 26 years old, arrives in the UK on a small boat, claiming asylum. However, Khalid's work ethic and attitude differ significantly from Ammar's. He works less diligently on the farm and shows little interest in integrating with the local community.

His asylum claim is reviewed, and due to his lack of effort and integration, is ultimately rejected. Khalid is deported back to his country of origin, having earned some money but failing to secure a place in British society.

By providing a framework for asylum seekers to work and integrate into British society, this system encourages individuals to demonstrate their value to the community. Those who work hard, learn the language, and build relationships with locals are more likely to be granted asylum.