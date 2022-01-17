Yorkshire MPs must act over nursing crisis – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Roy Tomlinson, Chair, Royal College of Nursing Yorkshire and the Humber Board.

By YP Letters
Monday, 17th January 2022, 4:21 pm
NHS staffing pressure remain unprecedented, warns the Royal College of Nursing.

YOUR readers will be aware of the well-documented pressures currently being experienced in health services both locally and nationally.

The reality is that the current problems have been a long time in the making.

For more than a decade  the Royal College of Nursing  has been warning that the NHS and wider health and care  system is so short of nursing  staff that patients do not  always receive the safe and  high standard of care they expect.

While we all hope the pressures piled on by Covid-19 will soon start to subside again, the underlying workforce shortages, declining morale and unsustainable pressures will remain.

Nursing staff don’t go into  the profession to deliver care  that they know is below the standard they want to provide and that patients and their families rightly expect, but  they need the proper resources to deliver a high standard of  care.

Please contact your MP  and support us as we continue  to promote the importance  of safe staffing across the  whole health and care  system.

