Yorkshire MPs must act over nursing crisis – Yorkshire Post Letters

NHS staffing pressure remain unprecedented, warns the Royal College of Nursing.

YOUR readers will be aware of the well-documented pressures currently being experienced in health services both locally and nationally.

The reality is that the current problems have been a long time in the making.

For more than a decade the Royal College of Nursing has been warning that the NHS and wider health and care system is so short of nursing staff that patients do not always receive the safe and high standard of care they expect.

While we all hope the pressures piled on by Covid-19 will soon start to subside again, the underlying workforce shortages, declining morale and unsustainable pressures will remain.

Nursing staff don’t go into the profession to deliver care that they know is below the standard they want to provide and that patients and their families rightly expect, but they need the proper resources to deliver a high standard of care.

Please contact your MP and support us as we continue to promote the importance of safe staffing across the whole health and care system.