Welcome to Yorkshire should have built on legacy of former tourist board to avoid scandal – Yorkshire Post Letters

Yorkshire hosted the Tour de France in 2014.

CORRESPONDENT Dave Ellis (The Yorkshire Post, March 1) vents his anger rightly at the secrecy surrounding Welcome to Yorkshire contrary to the openness and transparency repeatedly promised by Peter Box, the former Wakefield Council leader, when he became chair.

The tourist attractions and the tax-paying public had lost faith in the organisation, hence why it has been placed in administration and needs closing down as quickly and cheaply as possible.

Sir Gary Verity is a former chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire.

I remember its predecessor, the Yorkshire Tourist Board, which was funded by its membership and served our region well.

Bigger rarely means better!

From: James Buick, Northallerton.

YOU have to feel sorry for the Welcome to Yorkshire staff paying with their jobs. They’re not to blame. Remember the greed of former chief executive Sir Gary Verity; his weak successor James Mason who did not honour transparency commitments and the inadequate leadership/ governance of local government veterans Peter Box ands Carl Les who were amongst those to preside over this shambles.