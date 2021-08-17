Yorkshire Water’s slow response to leak in busy town unacceptable – Yorkshire Post Letters

Should water leaks be taken more seriously by utilities like Yorkshire Water?

I OBSERVED water flooding copiously across the A6068 in Cross Hills and still doing so 48 hours later.

I reported this to Yorkshire Water.

After they spent an interminable time rootling around to find details of whether anyone else had reported it – as if this mattered – and then making me listen to (admittedly rather good) brass-band music while they tried to find out if the repair had been listed,

I was eventually told it would be a further five days before repairs were carried out.

So water, our most precious resource, is, even in these environmentally aware times, allowed to be wasted for a further 120 hours.

This was simply because “the repair was on a main road with all the traffic management that involved”.

Would this have been their stance if the aforementioned leak had been geysering several feet in the air?

This is the same Yorkshire Water who urge us to use their four-minute free hourglasses to time our showers and to ensure we turn off taps while brushing our teeth. Setting up a week’s free paddling pool in the town centre is a novel way of promoting frugal use of water.