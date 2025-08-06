Yorkshire’s factory roofs could power the county instead of solar farms – if only the grid would let us: Roy Fishwick

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On estates like Dalton Airfield, we’ve tried to do exactly that – but the problem isn’t willingness. It’s the grid. I run Cleveland Steel & Tubes at Dalton, just outside Thirsk. I’ve never believed in waiting for government to fix everything. Like most business owners I know, I take pride in doing things properly – working hard, investing in people, and trying to build something that lasts. When we saw the opportunity to put solar panels on our warehouses, it felt like common sense. We’ve got six acres of roof space. Why not use it to become more self-sufficient?

But common sense is one thing. The way the electricity grid works is another entirely.

Our rooftop could easily host around 2 megawatts of solar – enough clean energy to power 600 homes. We went through the process of applying for 1 megawatt and got quotes for supply of the hardware, however we were eventually only allowed to install barely a quarter of what’s possible – because the local grid can’t take any more.

Roy Fishwick is Cleveland Steel Managing Director

Dalton is home to 28 businesses, many of them large employers in sectors like steel, fabrication and manufacturing. Together, we already draw around 5-6 megawatts and that figure is expected to more than double in the next few years as the estate grows. But right now, there just isn’t the capacity. Some businesses are having to delay growth plans. Others have resorted to diesel generators – not because they want to, but because they’ve run out of options. One firm paid to bring in its own gas supply just to generate power onsite.

To tackle this, we worked with North Yorkshire Council and Northern Powergrid to produce a Local Industrial Decarbonisation Plan for Dalton, supported by Innovate UK. It brought together the estate’s major businesses and mapped out a clear, realistic path to cutting emissions while keeping the lights on. It confirmed what we already knew: the potential for rooftop solar is massive but we can’t unlock it without a grid that’s up to the job.

The Government’s new Solar Roadmap does at least acknowledge that. It talks openly about the need to fix grid bottlenecks and highlights the role industrial rooftops could play in boosting clean energy. That’s a welcome step. It shows the problem is finally on the radar. But words only go so far. What we need now is action – the kind that lets estates like Dalton move from potential to power.

Because while all this is stuck in limbo, panels are being installed on farmland – and in some cases, not far from roofs like ours that are still sitting empty. That’s not to say solar on farmland doesn’t have a place. It does. But we should be making the most of rooftops too, especially on large industrial estates where the space is already built and waiting, and the energy demand is there.

There are sensible, practical fixes that could make a real difference. The grid could prioritise connections for rooftop schemes, especially where multiple businesses are working together. Shared infrastructure – like joint connections or battery storage – could help make better use of the space and capacity we already have. These aren’t far–fetched ideas. They’re workable, cost-effective steps that would allow places like Dalton to pull their weight in powering the country.

We’ve made the plans. We’ve done the work. We’re ready to invest. But we need the system to catch up.Give us the connection – and Yorkshire’s factory roofs will do the rest.