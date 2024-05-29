Liz Truss – she may be more dangerous than you think. The current holder of the ignominious record - likely never to be beaten - as shortest serving UK Prime Minister ever, her tenure put in a race, no less, with a lettuce to see who would wilt first. The lettuce won.

That is not to say she and her bull-in-a-china shop Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng - second shortest serving Chancellor - didn’t leave their mark, having bypassed all of the traditional checks and balances on monetary policy the hapless duo spooked the markets, tanked the economy and blew up the housing market. Quite the effort.

Undeterred by the ruination in her wake, Ms Truss decided she was the saviour of the developed world and so she rushed out her manifesto in book form: Ten Years to Save the West and promptly appeared on Fox News - CLICK HERE - to promote it. This is how it went:

Pick up book > present book to camera, back-to-front and upside down > correct mistake > holds book just upside down > correct mistake > hold book right way up and facing forwards > excellent. Good job, Liz.

Now, I know what some of you are thinking - and will probably tell me in an email: leave her alone you big bully. In becoming Prime Minister she’s achieved more than you ever will, Mitchinson, so quit with the spiteful sniping and do your job.

OK. So this is the bit where I do just that, because as evidenced by the ease with which I just mocked Truss for her comedic ineptitude - at least it would be funny were it not so serious - she has long-since showed us how dangerous she might be with the codes to the UK’s big red button owing to her self-evidenced cackhandedness, but it could well be that her political views present more peril to the populace than that.

Before you read on, a word to the wise: if you are likely to be upset by reading extremely abusive content, stop now.

You see, at 3pm today Liz Truss will appear on the Lotus Eaters platform. This channel was set up by Carl Benjamin, a far-right activist. He triggered a police investigation when he said that if pressured to rape Jess Phillips, the now Labour Candidate for Birmingham Yardley, he might well do so.

Liz Truss on Lotus Eaters: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is coming under pressure to take swift action to expel Liz Truss from his ranks after news emerged of her intent on appearing on a highly controversial media platform, set up by Carl Benjamin - a man who once said that, if forced, he might 'cave in' to rape Jess Phillips. (Photo, PA)

His is the worst, most abusive, vile hatred for women. When he spewed this bile, upon finding out, Jess Phillips - understandably - broke down in tears in the street. It is precisely this type of malicious, intimidatory misogyny that wards women off public life - clearly his intent - and makes all of us the poorer for it.

Also, you can add to the charge sheet for the Lotus Eaters church – to which Liz Truss is so happy to preach – to the propagation of Replacement Theory: the highly dangerous conspiratorial propaganda that seeks to brainwash the vulnerable into believing white people are being deleted from existence, ‘replaced’ by others, and subsequently motivate them to take action. It is, to all intents and purposes, the incitement of terror.

I could go on, but already you get the picture. And this brings me on to the crux of today’s missive: if Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has any mettle about him he will move to immediately expel Liz Truss from his ranks. Not intervene to prevent her promoting herself via an extreme far-right media outlet, not give her a second chance. He must, without hesitation, show that he is a leader and a man of decency and conviction, unafraid to move to act when action is needed.

Over to you, Prime Minister.