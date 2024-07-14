Liz Truss's lack of self-reflection hands Labour another open goal: The Yorkshire Post says

With the first King’s Speech of the new Government due to include legislation to strengthen the role of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), Labour will not be displeased at the timing of another questionable intervention by Liz Truss.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Prime Minister was a strident critic of the OBR and infamously did not seek their assessment of her disastrous Mini-Budget – which included £45bn of unfunded tax cuts – prior to its delivery.

In contrast, the new Government is expected to legislate to bolster the role of the OBR. It follows Labour’s manifesto promising that every fiscal event making significant changes to taxation or spending will be subject to an independent OBR forecast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her first public intervention since the General Election, Ms Truss claimed she had tried to take on the “Blairite economic orthodoxy” but was “undermined not just by the economic establishment and the unelected state but also by centrist Conservative MPs”.

Former prime minister Liz Truss lost her Norfolk South West seat to the Labour Party. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire

She also claimed that Rishi Sunak had decided to “trash my record” and it was that which caused a heavier Conservative defeat in the General Election than would have been the case.

In truth, it was Ms Truss’s record that was one of the central causes of the Tory defeat by destroying the Conservatives’ long-held argument that they are the party of economic credibility. Had Mr Sunak attempted to defend her brief time as Prime Minister, the party’s result would have been even worse than it was.