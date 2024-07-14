Liz Truss's lack of self-reflection hands Labour another open goal: The Yorkshire Post says
The former Prime Minister was a strident critic of the OBR and infamously did not seek their assessment of her disastrous Mini-Budget – which included £45bn of unfunded tax cuts – prior to its delivery.
In contrast, the new Government is expected to legislate to bolster the role of the OBR. It follows Labour’s manifesto promising that every fiscal event making significant changes to taxation or spending will be subject to an independent OBR forecast.
In her first public intervention since the General Election, Ms Truss claimed she had tried to take on the “Blairite economic orthodoxy” but was “undermined not just by the economic establishment and the unelected state but also by centrist Conservative MPs”.
She also claimed that Rishi Sunak had decided to “trash my record” and it was that which caused a heavier Conservative defeat in the General Election than would have been the case.
In truth, it was Ms Truss’s record that was one of the central causes of the Tory defeat by destroying the Conservatives’ long-held argument that they are the party of economic credibility. Had Mr Sunak attempted to defend her brief time as Prime Minister, the party’s result would have been even worse than it was.
Ms Truss’s continuing lack of self-reflection has handed Labour yet another open goal as they attempt to establish themselves as the party of fiscal prudence.
