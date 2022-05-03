Local elections a chance to bring much-needed decency to UK politics - The Yorkshire Post says

Many sitting members of this venerated chamber appear to be currently trying their best to sully its reputation. The most recent example of this, the disgraceful revelation that Conservative MP Neil Parish had viewed pornographic materials on his phone whilst in the House of Commons, represents a historic low for the institution.

It is for these reasons that the elections this week will prove a tough day for the main political parties.

A recent poll of polls from Politico showed 40 per cent of voters likely to back Labour, with 34 per cent stating the intention to vote for the Tories.

Partygate has fuelled disquiet in politics.

The swing to Labour comes after a torrid few months of examples of law-breaking at the height of Government, most notably the fining of both Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak for breaking lockdown rules.

While revelations around partygate, the cost of living crisis and the conflict in Ukraine will of course be considerations for voters this week, they will largely be trumped by matters unique to their local communities.

The men and women seeking votes this Thursday will understandably be seeking to distance themselves from the national picture and attempt to suggest a return to mature, respectful and principled leadership as they seek to make their village, town, city or county a better place to live and work.