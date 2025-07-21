Malton public toilets: pay-to-pee plan hits the skids
The attempt by the burgeoning local authority to offload Malton’s public loos to its minnow sister Malton Town Council, on the face of it, makes sense: local parishioners know their people and their place far better than a big brother council ever could, and would certainly take more pride in the upkeep of said facilities.
However, it follows logically that any underling authority simply does now have the reserves nor resources of a larger one, and so in order to stand a chance of providing public toilets that are clean and usable, Malton Town Council would be forced to charge 40p per use, enabling, in effect, North Yorkshire Council to outsource a supplementary tax to be paid on spending a penny.
Again, to some this might seem a trifling conundrum hewn straight from a plotline in The Archers but this plan gives rise to myriad issues, not least the debate over precisely what our already extortionate council taxes go towards paying for, but also what consideration is being given to, for example, people who fear leaving the house owing to the prospect of not having quick-and-easy access to a toilet at a moment’s notice. Or to the infirm and perhaps incontinent whose dignity is protected by such facilities.
Putting anxiety in the way of so many people who would otherwise be rather partial to frequenting the local butcher, baker and candlestick maker to spend a few pounds is another issue to contend with – lord knows our high streets are struggling enough as it is.
