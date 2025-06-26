Martine Croxall: pregnant people correction would have made George Orwell proud

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First of all, I think the saying goes: sorry, not sorry. Not sorry for being a predictable dullard, fishing without a licence deep in Orwell’s canon for inspiration in order to shamelessly steal away reflected glory from his genius.

Anyway, I have plucked his warning above from Politics and the English Language because in a previous life it was something I thought and wrote about a lot, my boundless (read, average) creativity fuelled as it was at university with yellow freezer food washed down with £1-a-pint lager at the Boat Club. It couldn’t have been less ‘boaty’, by the way, were it a Welbeck house brick.

He warned in this essay about how human slovenliness; a complacency towards language that characterises it as living organic matter, morphing uncontrollably hither and thither (so no point trying to tame it) as opposed to it being a precision tool, the calibration of which is ours to determine, in order to make sense of the world, is a road to ruination. Political and societal anarchy.

News reader Martine Croxall. Picture: BBC

Orwell, in his essay, demands efficiency and precision from those privileged enough to have language as a tool for expression, prioritising meaning over all else.

“What is above all needed is to let the meaning choose the word, and not the other way about.”

*George Orwell; Politics and the English Language, 1946

Now, I confess, Orwell was chosen quite deliberately to help me illustrate my point, not simply because I am a predictable dullard, but also because his Martin Jennings sculpture stands guard outside BBC Broadcasting House, and I rather think he would be proud of one particular member of Aunty’s staff.

Step forward Martine Croxall, a BBC news anchor who would not allow the words on the autocue to corrupt the meaning of that which she was being asked to read aloud to the nation. The piece was about keeping safe in the heatwave, and one warning festooning the autocue was for ‘pregnant people’ to take extra precautions. Instinctively, and with all of the precision and efficiency demanded by Orwell, she corrected it, off piste, by stating - ‘Women!’

That it takes a courageous and instinctively protective woman to say such a thing - only actual, biologically-born women can get pregnant - on the BBC these days, correcting a script written for her, is utterly depressing. We have well-and-truly arrived at Orwell’s predicted plateforme de ruine, and the trains that are running to take us from it are run by Northern … which means we’re stuck. We’re stranded. Unless, that is, like Martine did, we have the courage to know that we are in charge of the words we use to convey the meaning we intend. Language is our tool – not our master.

And so next time you leave Broadcasting House, Martine, give old George a nod and a wink. He’d be proud of you. As proud of you as JK Rowling, no less.

—

James