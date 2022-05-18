Massive culture change needed to restore Parliament's reputation - The Yorkshire Post says

Known around the globe as the Mother of All Parliaments, this beacon of democracy and former home to the likes of Winston Churchill, David Lloyd George, Clement Attlee and Margaret Thatcher, has once again had its name besmirched by alleged misconduct of one of its members.

There is now no question that things need to change in parliament. Indeed Foreign Secretary Liz Truss expressed how “very, very concerned” she was following the allegations against a member of her own party and added that the culture in parliament needed further reform.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shocking allegations follow a pattern of misconduct from those elected to represent this country’s citizens.

Parliament has been rocked by a series of scandals.

Former Conservative MP for Wakefield Imran Ahmad Khan quit the Commons earlier this month after being convicted of sexually assaulting a boy. David Warburton had the Conservative whip withdrawn after allegations of sexual harassment and cocaine use emerged. And Neil Parish stood down as the Conservative MP for Tiverton and Honiton earlier this month after admitting watching pornography in the Commons.

Over the past year, around 15 MPs are suspected to have been investigated by parliament’s watchdog that examines allegations of bullying, harassment or sexual misconduct.