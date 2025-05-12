Migration: robust controls and policing of our borders has been too long coming

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This country is proud of its multi-cultural diversity, a country where different languages, religions customs and cultures exist largely in harmony, and for the betterment of life in general.

But it would be naive to surmise that all migration and any amount thereof is inherently a good thing. It isn’t. Capacity is limited not only by space, but by vacant jobs available for people to do, by the load placed on welfare, health and care infrastructure, on school places and more – the list is too long to run through in its entirety, here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And so people will welcome the change in direction mooted by the Prime Minister today, as Sir Keir Starmer makes his move on ending what, to anyone paying attention over the last decade or so, has been a failed experiment with open borders.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks to members of staff during a visit to a defence contractor in Luton. PIC: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire

That this Labour Government is now stating that British workers will be backed by way of a priority makes sense, of course, yet this must not become a culture war trap into which we fall. There are thousands, millions even, of people who are not British first and foremost who make this country so appealing to people on the other side of our borders.

For that reason, the new contributions-based assessment model must be welcomed: the one thing that a great nation of shopkeepers requires is people who want to get on in life, applying themselves to hard work and community involvement.