Here a person going by the name of Alex inists Yorkshire Post editor James Mitchinson reveals to readers of The Yorkshire Post that he is biased about the issue of private education because he himself was privately educated. (Screengrab from X)

So far so dull, I know. As Roy Keane would say: that’s literally my job. For full context, I prefaced the post by reflecting: ‘this is becoming a difficult watch, now.’ And it is. Moving a child from school to school is difficult for the parents and often traumatic for the child. Friendships broken and often lost, much-loved teachers, mentors and role models disappearing from children’s lives. I don’t know about you, but I still have fond memories of the teachers that believed in me.

What happened next revealed an ugliness. Jealousy, envy, spite and loathing. Worse than that? Presumption and lies. I hadn’t realised quite how much poison was down this well. Seriously; fully grown adults rejoicing in children’s lives and education being turned upside down. A lovely chap called Graham Senior took the time to write to me. He said: “Good. Long may these closures continue.” Nice. And, of course, the anonymous trolls came a-trolling. “Maybe they should have spent less on coffee and avocado on toast.” Really? You think that’s why the school is closing? Toast? You don’t, do you? Those words are merely a proxy for your own nastiness. “State-subsidised bought privilege for the wealthy few is coming to an end,” wrote ‘IanP’ I assure you, Ian, it isn’t. It is simply becoming more elite. More of that which you hate, for fewer people.

Then the presumption and lies. A person called Alex, a coward hiding behind a badge purporting support for Ukraine (unless said Ukrainians go to private school, presumably) stated with absolute confidence: “I think in the interest of full disclosure you should point out you attended a private school and this may somewhat influence your views.”

First of all, I didn’t, and if I had I wouldn’t be ashamed of something that was beyond my control as a child. Why should someone whose parents tried their best to give them a headstart in life feel guilty about having been given that chance? What happened to choice? Alex then went trawling my LinkedIn profile, put two and two together, and as every ill-informed keyboard warrior always does, Alex came up with five, uploaded a photograph of some other poor sap called James Mitchinson and published it, suggesting it was me. Quite the sleuth. If that other James Mitchinson finds out he’ll be suing Alex for defamation on the basis of looks alone!

But it got me thinking: where does this bitterness and hatred come from? If a nice car pootles past, we don’t feel compelled to lob a rock at it, do we? I don’t. I’ll probably utter or think to myself ‘ooooh, nice car.’ Not ‘oh you privileged piece of proverbial!’ I certainly wouldn’t feel compelled to publish a lie about the driver (Alex!). The same with nice houses. Surely we all look over the hedge and think ‘oooh I’d love to live there!?’ We don’t feel the urge to hurl poo at the porch!

A chap called Nathan Dennis posed what appears, at first glance, to be a good, fair question. He asked: “Tell me why you think the poorest in society should subsidize (sic) private education for the wealthiest in society?”

On the face of it, Nathan’s question is a fair one when you consider the VAT break previously enjoyed by families choosing this form of education for their child. But it misses the mark in a nuanced way, because the wealthiest in society will not be impacted one iota by the removal of the VAT break on private education. The people who I imagine will have their lives impacted are those trying really hard to win at social mobility, and this is something I’m passionate about. Social mobility matters. I thought others cared about it, too, but apparently we should all stay in our lanes – know our places. God damn and blast those mums and dads working hard in good jobs - maybe two - paying a mortgage, leasing or owning a car – maybe two! – and dreaming big for their children. Sacrificing things along the way … and, yes; sacrifice manifests itself differently up and down the income levels, I know. Let me give you another example. A woman calling herself Dr Brooski wrote to me: “I went to state school and I was the first to go to uni. My daughter goes to state school. My son currently goes to a small private school for his SEND needs. We work 80 hours a week and can't afford it now. So off he goes to state school where they routinely fail SEND kids.” This, we know, is true.

So, why is this group of people demonised and attacked? Why are presumptions made and lies told about someone because they have and are working hard to give their boys and girls the best possible start in life? Why is scorn poured on someone who says ‘we can’t go on holiday this year because school fees have gone up.’ Or, ‘no you can’t have those trainers because school fees have gone up.’ Or, as in that previous real-life instance, ‘no we can’t send our child with special needs to private school where they will be best looked after because fees have gone up.’

Honestly. Have people always been like this? How many Alexes are there in the world? For the record, Alex, I went to Meden Comprehensive School and I’m not ashamed of that, either. Perhaps that should be a bar and veto to me editing newspapers, according to your prejudices, but to all the kids in comps: don’t let the Alexes of this world drag you down. You can be whatever you want to be if you work hard, ignore the haters and get a little lady luck along the way. And if you do attend or once did attend private school, be proud of yourself and grateful to your parents, who clearly want you to enjoy the best possible life in front of you.

I’ll leave you with a nice message sent to me, as they’re so rare in this space. Big Dave G said: “Two of my kids went there. Wonderful school, wonderful atmosphere. Such a shame.”

—

James

