National Railway Museum's planning wrangle is unedifying - The Yorkshire Post says
Days out at York’s National Railway Museum are nothing short of a rite of passage for children living within and without our county boundary.
It is a destination that brings together a proud celebration of engineering ingenuity, courageous innovation and pioneering vision, all in one space.
Latterly it has reinvented itself as tourism destination in its own right, as well as an education centre. Without question it is one of Yorkshire’s most recognisable venues steeped in rich history yet with ambitions to contribute heartily in future years.
And so it is somewhat saddening to witness the unedifying wrangle between council planners, the museum itself and locals who live cheek-by-jowl with the locomotives.
That is has come to a legal challenge on the part of nearby residents unhappy with the museum’s plans to expand and improve the visitor attraction is regrettable, but it is clear that those who are arguably most proud of the facility – those who live nearest to it – are not feeling part of the conversation.
Plans on this scale, with this level of impact on people’s lives cannot be unilaterally forced through without properly working with local residents.
Their proximity to the centre means that any future development plans will affect them on a day to day basis and so even if there is no other way but to close certain through roads, people need to feel as though any ideas and alternatives they might have have been listened to.