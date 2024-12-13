Net zero targets - Government must not back down: businesses have planned cap ex based on climate ambitions

Jonathan Reynolds making a statement in the House of Commons, London, following the announcement that Vauxhall-owner Stellantis said it would close its van-making plant in Luton, putting 1,100 jobs at risk, amid what it called the "stringent" UK zero-emission vehicle mandate. Picture PA

Myriad explanations were offered, chief among them that the mandated rush to vehicles powered by electricity, coupled with the punitive fines set down by the previous Government – a stick to beat the laggards with should they miss their manufacturing targets – have conspired to create intolerable pressures on the sector, such that some production lines are now no longer viable.

Such were the fears raised in Government by the well-co-ordinated lobbying by the car manufacturing industry that Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds was moved to place on record that he was considering watering down the zero-emissions vehicles mandate in an attempt to shore up business confidence and to protect the jobs of the here-and-now.

To dither on our plans and delay our net-zero ambitions now is a mis-step: from energy firms to battery manufacturers, businesses have based their capital expenditure, research and development, skills and training plans on expectations hewn from the direction of travel set down previously.