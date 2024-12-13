Net zero targets - Government must not back down: businesses have planned cap ex based on climate ambitions
Myriad explanations were offered, chief among them that the mandated rush to vehicles powered by electricity, coupled with the punitive fines set down by the previous Government – a stick to beat the laggards with should they miss their manufacturing targets – have conspired to create intolerable pressures on the sector, such that some production lines are now no longer viable.
Such were the fears raised in Government by the well-co-ordinated lobbying by the car manufacturing industry that Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds was moved to place on record that he was considering watering down the zero-emissions vehicles mandate in an attempt to shore up business confidence and to protect the jobs of the here-and-now.
To dither on our plans and delay our net-zero ambitions now is a mis-step: from energy firms to battery manufacturers, businesses have based their capital expenditure, research and development, skills and training plans on expectations hewn from the direction of travel set down previously.
As a report out today shows the woeful inadequacy of the electric vehicle charging network in this country – rural areas account for just 15 per cent of public charging stations – now is the time to incentivise consumers, and create a demand in the marketplace that does away with the need for a stick to beat the manufacturers with. Make public chargers cheaper and more plentiful, make EV ownership affordable and without question … they will come.