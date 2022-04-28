Stokes now needs to give the England team a winning mentality.

Few will ever forget the heroics of Ben Stokes at Headingley during the 2019 Ashes, when he finished unbeaten on 135 in England’s unlikely fourth innings chase - widely regarded as one of the greatest individual performances by a test cricketer.

Stokes has been a key pillar of the one-day international, with his heroics helping England capture their first ever 50-over World Cup in the same year as his Headingley masterclass.

He now takes on a heavy responsibility. England are winless in nine tests, with just one victory in 17 matches.