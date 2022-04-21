New music venue could begin glorious new chapter in Sheffield's towering cultural legacy - The Yorkshire Post says

When it comes to a cultural legacy, Sheffield is right at the top of the tree of UK cities.

By YP Comment
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 4:40 pm
Updated Thursday, 21st April 2022, 4:42 pm

After all this is the city that gave the world Joe Cocker, Mark Gasser, The Human League, Pulp, The Full Monty and the Arctic Monkeys, to name just a few.

The news that Sheffield Council wishes to establish a new city centre events hub that would include a music venue as well as exhibition and co-working spaces on Fargate in the city is therefore to be welcomed.

Sheffield is a city built on culture. Some 7.2 per cent of its workforce work in creative industries, nearly double the national average.

Strength of feeling around The Leadmill shows Sheffield's cultural might.

It is a source of huge pride for its residents as well, as seen with the outcry when the future of the city’s historic Leadmill venue was put under threat.

With the right guidance, this new venue could cement a cultural legacy for fresh generations who will have the chance to continue to put Sheffield on the international map, where it so richly belongs.

