New music venue could begin glorious new chapter in Sheffield's towering cultural legacy - The Yorkshire Post says

After all this is the city that gave the world Joe Cocker, Mark Gasser, The Human League, Pulp, The Full Monty and the Arctic Monkeys, to name just a few.

The news that Sheffield Council wishes to establish a new city centre events hub that would include a music venue as well as exhibition and co-working spaces on Fargate in the city is therefore to be welcomed.

Sheffield is a city built on culture. Some 7.2 per cent of its workforce work in creative industries, nearly double the national average.

Strength of feeling around The Leadmill shows Sheffield's cultural might.

It is a source of huge pride for its residents as well, as seen with the outcry when the future of the city’s historic Leadmill venue was put under threat.