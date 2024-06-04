You know, I have a horrible, nagging fear that something regrettably serious is going to happen to one of the people vying for votes during the run-up to polling day in this General Election campaign.

With the mournful coming of the eighth anniversary of MP Jo Cox’s assassination at the hands of a brainwashed loner, today it was just a banana milkshake that Nigel Farage was attacked with - and thank heavens it was just a milkshake because we know all-too-well how vulnerable public figures can be.

Let’s get one thing straight from the get-go: regardless of how viscerally you disagree with the policies and ideas of leading politicians, there is no place for attacking them with anything. Not eggs, not milkshakes not anything. The spoilt little brat that did it - Victoria, she told the BBC her name was - should be forced to sift through the inboxes of some MPs to see precisely what kind of abuse they endure on a daily basis, and be made to realise that it is actions such as hers that motivate abusers. That’s after she’s been hauled before a court to be properly punished for her actions. When asked why she did it, her response was as predictable as it was banal: “Because I felt like it.”

“Does this make you a defender of Nigel Farage then, James?” Well, yes, in the same way I would defend Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer, Ed Davey or anyone else who puts themselves forward to serve the public, unfortunate enough to come in for such a revolting assault.

Newly appointed leader of Britain's right-wing populist party, Reform UK, and the party's parliamentary candidate for Clacton, Nigel Farage reacts as he is about to be hit in the face by the contents of a drinks cup, during his general election campaign launch in Clacton-on-Sea, eastern England, on June 4, 2024. Nigel Farage on Monday said he would stand as a candidate for the anti-immigration Reform UK party in Britain's general election next month, after initially ruling out running. "I have changed my mind... I am going to stand," Farage, 60, told a news conference. He will seek election on July 4 in the fiercely pro-Brexit seat of Clacton, southeast England. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

“Oh, but it’s only because that young woman feels Nigel Farage’s ideas, policies, world-views are abhorrent.” Honestly, I don’t care what excuses you want to dream up on her behalf because now, she has reminded anyone with more sinister motivations how easy it is to gain access to political leaders on the campaign trail, and that makes me worry about the safety and wellbeing of politicians just as it reminds me how precious our democracy is.

There will, I just know it, be people who write back to tell me to lighten up. It was just a bit of milkshake. To those people I urge you to look in your rear-view mirrors and heed the lessons illuminated in it because, on this occasion, I am desperately hoping the fears that have been stirred inside of me are proven to be unfounded.

James

