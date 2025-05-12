North Yorkshire Council: the wheels on the bus are falling off

Shoddy communication: parents of children in North Yorkshire are left wondering if their child will get a seat on a bus to and from school at all (Adobe Stock)

A rite of passage and a natural progression, one that for the most part any given 11-year old is ready for, yes, but that doesn’t make departing a safe, familiar often nearby place of learning for a much bigger, usually further away place any easier.

In truth, the stress of it all fades quickly, but in the hiatus between leaving your fond primary school behind, and waiting post-SATs exams, and in the holidays, is when, should any piece not be in place, the worry is exacerbated.

For those reasons and more, it is more than important – it is essential and it is an expectation – that the schools themselves but also the local authorities are clinically efficient with their communication to families about every aspect of that which lies ahead.

Which is why North Yorkshire Council, it has to be said, has failed its test when it comes to the provision of school buses. One would expect opposition councillors to take the opportunity to fire criticism the way of the incumbents, but for parents to be fretting at a time like this is unforgiveable.

It is not acceptable for parents and children to be left in the dark about a process many of them are now likening to a lottery, with hundreds of parents now having to spend close to £800 on a bus pass for pupils – that’s if they’re lucky enough to bag a seat.