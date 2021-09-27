Northern Forest will enhance Yorkshire's glorious landscapes - The Yorkshire Post says

The Northern Forest will see a million trees planted along the M62 corridor

So anything which enhances our countryside is cause for celebration. The investment of £15m in planting a million new trees across the north is just that, a significant boost for the environment from which everyone will benefit.

The Northern Forest project to create massive areas of new woodland along the M62 corridor from Hull to Liverpool is well thought-out and very welcome. It will bring green spaces to places traditionally more industrial than rural that are aesthetically pleasing and immensely helpful to both the fight against climate change and wildlife recovery.

Once planting is complete, the north will have an additional 50m trees. The investment is money well spent, and the forest a glory for now and the future.