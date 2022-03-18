Nowhere better than Yorkshire for the great outdoors - The Yorkshire Post says

A cyclist takes an early morning ride up a track from the rural village of Horton-In-Ribblesdale in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales with a backdrop of Pen-y-ghent. Picture: James Hardsity.

And as the smell of spring begins to fill the air, we expect plenty of people to take in the region’s splendour over the next few months.

This comes as the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions has released the visitor figures of its members for 2021 today, which show that unfortunately many attractions remain in “survival mode” as visitor numbers have failed to recover from the pandemic.

However there has been a strong demand for outdoor attractions such as gardens, parks, forests or zoos.

Yorkshire, we hasten to add, has plenty of those.

It even boasts the oldest annual horse race in England, the Kiplingcotes Derby, which took place in the East Riding yesterday.