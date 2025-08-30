Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as letters and comments, individuals who have asked to remain anonymous have shared with The Yorkshire Post, via phone calls, their concern about the future of NYMR.

Further revelations today regarding the inflation-busting pay rise awarded to the fledgling chief executive of the heritage railway will compound the concern, not least given the answers offered to this newspaper’s questions on the matter proved wholly inadequate.

It is perfectly clear from the level of interest shown on this matter that people genuinely care about this heritage railway which, without question, is a jewel in the county’s tourism crown. Not only does it draw paying enthusiasts from miles around, it has at its pulsating, steam-filled heart a love of engineering, innovation and, crucially, education.

Yet, sadly, the people of Yorkshire know all-too-well what can happen to a tourism operation that is poorly run; whilst the NYMR is a much smaller entity than Welcome to Yorkshire, that does not mean it is immune to failure.