NYMR - North Yorkshire Moors Railway: these new revelations will heighten concern

Revelations made by this newspaper last weekend, regarding the financial troubles at North Yorkshire Moors Railway, prompted more than 500 responses from readers as people reacted to the fact that it posted a £278,000 loss last year. The financial year prior, £633,118 was lost. By any standards of business, this is unsustainable.
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post

Leaders

Published 30th Aug 2025, 01:00 BST

As well as letters and comments, individuals who have asked to remain anonymous have shared with The Yorkshire Post, via phone calls, their concern about the future of NYMR.

Further revelations today regarding the inflation-busting pay rise awarded to the fledgling chief executive of the heritage railway will compound the concern, not least given the answers offered to this newspaper’s questions on the matter proved wholly inadequate.

It is perfectly clear from the level of interest shown on this matter that people genuinely care about this heritage railway which, without question, is a jewel in the county’s tourism crown. Not only does it draw paying enthusiasts from miles around, it has at its pulsating, steam-filled heart a love of engineering, innovation and, crucially, education.

Yet, sadly, the people of Yorkshire know all-too-well what can happen to a tourism operation that is poorly run; whilst the NYMR is a much smaller entity than Welcome to Yorkshire, that does not mean it is immune to failure.

Rising costs and falling visitor numbers – even those who can and do visit, due to rising taxes, bills and consumer prices, have less money in their pocket to spend – has led to increased ticket prices on the railway, warding off yet more potential passengers. So, before this grand old lady reaches the end of her line, urgent intervention is required as well as support and encouragement for those charged with making difficult decisions, immediately.

