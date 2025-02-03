Ofsted reform: schools inspector is looking in the wrong place
Ever since headteacher Ruth Perry so tragically took her own life, following an Ofsted inspection that saw her primary school downgraded from the highest possible level of provision to the lowest, the education regulator has been grasping for a metamorphosis that would be palatable to the teaching profession, whilst offering comfort and closure to the family and loved ones of Ms Perry.
It is, then, quite incredible that in its quest to discover its future self, Ofsted has offered up something that has been described by the Association of School and College Leaders as being worse than that which went before, adding further: ‘astonishingly, Ofsted’s proposed school report cards appear to be even worse than the single-word judgments they replace.’
As has been previously stated in this newspaper, far better for the children, the teachers and all associated with learning environments created in our schools is transparency when it comes to resources, revealing to the wider public how those resources are utilised through thoughtful, expert narrative that takes into account peer-to-peer benchmarks.
Parents would be better served by knowing that schools are properly funded, that STEM subject specialists are are in plentiful supply, that health and wellbeing is an absolute priority and that those with special needs are supported by specialists. A scorecard of provision can then help everyone to understand those narrative outcomes that – and they must – set out areas of concern and for improvement.