Orgreave: a wounded picket is helped away by ambulance men as the so-called Battle of Orgreave raged - The Yorkshire Post has long held the view that had lessons been learned from Orgreave; had senior officers been honestly and robustly held to account and their tactics scrutinised - the Hillsborough Disaster might have been averted (photo: PA)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having obtained an unredacted version of a previously censored watchdog report, The Yorkshire Post was able to highlight that the same senior officers and solicitor were involved in the aftermath of the state-led bloodshed at Orgreave and this country’s most devastating sporting disaster.

The Independent Police Complaints Committee dossier, seen at the time exclusively by our reporter, plainly revealed how police officers at both now infamous occasions were told to capture nothing in their notebooks and went on to perjure themselves at the 1984 miners’ trial. At the time, the then Shadow Home Secretary Andy Burnham told us: “As I’ve always said; we won’t have the truth about Hillsborough until we have the full truth about Orgreave.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That investigation alone ought to have been evidence and motivation enough for then Prime Minister Theresa May to have triggered the pursuit of full disclosure – it wasn’t.

News, therefore, today that the now Home Secretary Yvette Cooper is committing to giving the miners the truth about what happened at Orgreave will offer hope not only to the men treated like vermin by police, but also to those Liverpudlian families who lost so many loved ones in Sheffield.