Overconsumption: The latest trend

We live in a world today that is largely shaped by "trends". Platforms such as TikTok and Instagram, each boasting millions of users, play a significant role in fostering this trend-driven culture. And you know what the latest trend is? It's Overconsumption baby!

Overconsumption, by definition, refers to the excessive use of resources or goods. It often stems from a culture of consumerism, where people are encouraged to buy and use more than they actually need. And in our society today, "Trends" act as a major cause to consumerism, driving more and more demand for things we don't even need in the first place.

The United Nations estimates that global resource consumption has tripled since 1970, with per capita resource use increasing by 70% in the last 50 years. And the GlobalWebIndex states that "Social media and advertising are key drivers, normalising consumerism as a measure of success. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok promote trends and fuel FOMO (fear of missing out), prompting individuals to buy more than they need."

An example of this is Stanley cups. To begin with, Stanley cups were originally designed as durable, reusable water bottles. But as they surged in popularity, TikTok influencers began to showcase collections of multiple cups in different colours. This trend encourages over-purchasing, with some buyers amassing dozens to match outfits and even nail polish!

The brand's use of "colour drops" (limited-edition colours) creates a sense of scarcity, similar to fast fashion tactics, fuelling the frenzy. Reports suggest that 54% of consumers use social media for product research, often leading to impulse buying.

Another example of this is the plethora of never ending "aesthetics"- the mob wife, the clean girl, the soft girl, the old money aesthetic- and so on. These aesthetics often encourage followers to curate their lives around specific styles or themes, promoting the idea that one must constantly update their wardrobe and lifestyle choices to align with the latest trends. Each aesthetic comes with its own set of must-have items to "complete the look", leading to a cycle of constant consumption.

Funnily enough, fast fashion brands are the ones that directly benefit off of these trends. Ever wondered why there is almost always a "Hot and Trendy!" section on their websites? Companies like Shein and Temu attract customers with their extremely low prices and wide availability of "trendy" items. These low prices encourage people to buy items in bulk, whether they need it or not.

But behind this affordability and availability, lies a deeply flawed system. A report by GroupEditors found that "Shein employees work seventy-five-hour per week, without proper breaks or contracts- violating labor laws and basic human rights" . Temu has also been criticised for similar abuses, including reliance on forced labor in regions like Xinjiang, China, which contributes to their ability to meet fast production quotas cheaply.

What is important to remember here is that our involvement in the exploitation of these workers is direct- the more we purchase from these fast fashion brands, the more the desire to create, and the more they exploit their workers and our environment. We are not just buying into trends, we are buying into destruction.

And if this wasn't enough a reason for you to stop over-consuming, then hear this: these companies also degrade the environment on a large scale. Reports state that Shein alone has been estimated to produce an environmental impact comparable to 180 coal-fired power plants annually.

Companies like Temu and Shein also send PR packages to influencers and content creators, which they then promote by doing "hauls". Fast fashion brands know very well that a viral trend can translate into thousands of sales overnight and just one TikTok video featuring a cute outfit from Shein or a stylish dress from Temu can cause that item to sell out in mere hours.

What this does is that it showcases the latest must-haves at prices that are hard to resist. Viewers are then lured by the seemingly endless options and eye-popping deals, and find themselves clicking "add to cart" in a frenzy, convinced they snagged a bargain. The cycle continues: what starts as a harmless exploration of fashion-trends quickly spirals into a culture of overconsumption.

So think about it, is a $5 skirt really worth it? Is a TikTok Trend really worth it?

What's frustrating is how insensitive most "Influencers" today really are. How blind they are to the fact that they are direct contributors to an entire capitalist propaganda by promoting trends and unsustainable brands, knowing perfectly well that millions of people follow them and are influenced by their content.

It's high time now, we as individuals- need to start thinking about the people we look up to on social media, who we follow and who we let ourselves be influenced by.