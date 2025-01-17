Elon Musk: whilst his motivation is questionable, there is no question that the billionaire's interference in the British child grooming scandals has made a difference to the urgency with which the Labour Government is addressing this dark chapter

That this Jonny-come-lately took it upon himself to weaponise, for his own political gain, what happened to those children, at the hands of evil, predatory, British-Pakistani paedophile gangs - for his own kudos and vanity - incensed me.

To give you an insight into the commissioning process of this editor (not all editors are the same), here’s a snippet from an email sent to Ralph by me 10 days ago: The voice I want to hear most is that of the survivor and their parents: the survivors are now adults, so can waive anonymity [if they wish], but I feel like men (it's always men!) from Musk to Jenrick, and every other idiot in between, who, in truth, couldn't care less about the teenaged Sammys of this world, are doing all of the talking. We need those who matter most in this to be placed at the forefront of it.

That is something that, as an editor and a journalist, I have always tried to do, even when the going has become tough, as it did in 2015 when threats against myself and my colleagues - for daring to publish material relating to this heinous episode - became so credible that South Yorkshire Police felt it necessary to intervene. I’ve never since written or really spoken about what happened back then, I’m not going to now - perhaps it’s one for my memoirs - but I reference it by way of illustrating that for more than a decade we have tried to help the victims, survivors and their families, without ever feeling like we could do or be enough for them. I still recall an email sent to us - I’ve kept it - back then. It read: one of the many vile comments about you that I've read on Facebook this morning looks not a million miles from an incitement to murder. I trust that steps are being taken to ensure that the police are aware of this. Incitement to murder, for telling the truth.

Why do I share this with you now? Because I think it illustrates how dangerous the perpetrators were; how much intimidation went on; how much fear those poor young children must have felt; how much courage it has taken from them to get this far. And, critically, how badly they have been let down.

So, I suppose I must be self-aware enough to concede that, in an almost Machiavellian way, we must be grateful to Elon Musk’s insatiable ego: without his faux outrage, there would not now be several million pounds put aside by this Government for further inquiries, I am quite sure of that. There wouldn’t be a comprehensive special report in The Yorkshire Post tomorrow, which means I wouldn’t be, nor you, able to read the staggeringly humbling interview Ralph has done with a woman who was sexually abused in Rotherham from the age of 11, who recalls the police and authorities back then treating her like the criminal.

At this juncture, it is appropriate to be as good as my word, leaving the last thoughts of this newsletter to the courageous young woman, now in her 20s: “The debate has been focused a lot on the criminals that committed these crimes; the men that raped these girls and the men that groomed these girls,” she said. “When, in actual fact, there was a much bigger picture. This wasn’t just men raping and grooming these girls, it was men being allowed to rape and groom these girls.”

There’s the kicker: men who were allowed to rape and groom these girls, with a sense of invincibility, entitlement, impunity. Why? How? Who knew and did nothing? Could it happen again? Is it happening now?

Precisely what were the societal norms, cultural taboos, moral sensibilities that conspired to permit the rape, sexual, physical and mental abuse of children, on an industrial scale, without anyone intervening?

No amount of money is enough when it comes to protecting vulnerable children from the clutches of depraved monsters. No amount of money is enough when it comes to giving those we let down the answers and the justice they deserve. I … we … did not do enough back then; we are not doing enough, now. That, in many ways, is infinitely more unforgivable.

