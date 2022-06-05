PM Boris Johnson's political woes are entirely of his own making - The Yorkshire Post says

The degree of Conservatives’ concern about his performance, honesty and plummeting approval ratings amongst voters is obvious.

What remains unclear is if the threshold of 54 letters from MPs needed to trigger a confidence vote has been met, despite weekend reports that at least 67 have been submitted to the chairman of the 1922 Committee.

Equally concerning for the Prime Minister and his allies, polling in Wakefield ahead of the June 23 by-election puts the Tories 20 points behind Labour.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives to watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture date: Sunday June 5, 2022.

If that is an accurate reflection of voters’ intentions, the likely loss of a red wall seat seized in 2019 spells trouble for Mr Johnson, whose appeal to his party has always rested on his ability to attract voters who are not natural Conservative supporters.

The Prime Minister will be acutely aware that his party does not tolerate electoral failure, and is ruthless about deposing leaders who are perceived to have lost public support.

If that is his fate, Mr Johnson has only himself to blame.

His mendacity and lack of genuine contrition over lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street have undoubtedly disgusted and enraged countless members of the public, as well as substantial numbers of his own MPs.