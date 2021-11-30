It is always a pleasure to see him in our county, and as ever, his demeanour made it clear that he was glad to be back.

Prince William was here to celebrate the people of this region who come together to help the needy and newly-arrived refugees make new lives. The work of individuals and organisations doing both are praiseworthy indeed, and the support of the future King will raise spirits and give their efforts new impetus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Duke of Cambridge visiting CATCH, a youth-led charity based in Harehills

The prince’s commitment to such projects is admirable, and evidence of his grasp of often thorny social issues and keenness to help.