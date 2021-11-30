It is always a pleasure to see him in our county, and as ever, his demeanour made it clear that he was glad to be back.
Prince William was here to celebrate the people of this region who come together to help the needy and newly-arrived refugees make new lives. The work of individuals and organisations doing both are praiseworthy indeed, and the support of the future King will raise spirits and give their efforts new impetus.
Read More
The prince’s commitment to such projects is admirable, and evidence of his grasp of often thorny social issues and keenness to help.
The current concerns over migrant crossings of the Channel show how relevant work like this is. By offering non-political and humane support, the Prince will hopefully focus the minds of those in power on stopping arguing and instead finding solutions.