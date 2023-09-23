Princess of Wales: Her Royal Highness will visit Yorkshire on Tuesday

News that the Princess of Wales plans to spend time here in Yorkshire next week represents a most welcome occasion during which time will be spent with some of this region’s most historic businesses.

Catherine, Princess of Wales is all set to spend the day in Yorkshire, alongside textile and fabric manufacturers (Photo by Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Without question Her Royal Highness is one of the most famous people on the planet, her every move documented by all forms of print and broadcast media, and that brings with it a whole host of benefits and opportunities.

During her latest visit to white rose county, the Princess of Wales plans to spend time hearing from and learning about the county’s textile manufacturers; historic firms with some of the richest heritage spanning centuries, right back to the Industrial Revolution.

Unbeknown to many, Her Royal Highness has paternal ancestry links to the industry, her family having been the owners of the woollen manufacturer and merchant William Lupton and Co, which had its base in Yorkshire.

Her visit represents a special opportunity to project to the world the peerless quality that exists here in Yorkshire, both in the cutting-edge design and manufacture of textiles and fabrics and, of course, in the quality of the final product.