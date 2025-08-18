Pubs: does this Government understand the social, community and mindfulness benefits of the great British pub?
These particular watering holes for so many are an extension of the frequenting locals’ living rooms; not places for drunken bawdiness but safe spaces for whatever that day’s toil requires. A download of frustrations to others – a problem shared is a problem halves – or an opportunity for thoughtful, isolated contemplation, knowing that as and when you’ve decompressed alone in a corner that a chat, if fancied, is but a bar stool away.
With funded community services under pressure, the need for communal open houses, welcoming to anyone and everyone, is today as important as ever, yet, this Government’s own analysis suggests the inherent value of pubs isn’t appreciated.
More than 200 pubs closed for good in the first six months of this year – eight per week – bringing the official total of pub shutterings to almost 2,300 in the first half of this decade.
For landlords, landladies and locals alike, that fiscal pressures are robbing communities of these vital spaces is more than just frustrating. You only have to ask some of those community causes that have rallied to save ailing pubs quite why they felt compelled to do so. Leaving these places to fail and die is a slippery slope to yet more loneliness, isolation and vulnerability.