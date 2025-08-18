Pubs in peril: the good pubs of Britain are becoming endangered species and with that comes the erosion of a precious element of Britain's identity (Adobe Stock)

These particular watering holes for so many are an extension of the frequenting locals’ living rooms; not places for drunken bawdiness but safe spaces for whatever that day’s toil requires. A download of frustrations to others – a problem shared is a problem halves – or an opportunity for thoughtful, isolated contemplation, knowing that as and when you’ve decompressed alone in a corner that a chat, if fancied, is but a bar stool away.

With funded community services under pressure, the need for communal open houses, welcoming to anyone and everyone, is today as important as ever, yet, this Government’s own analysis suggests the inherent value of pubs isn’t appreciated.

More than 200 pubs closed for good in the first six months of this year – eight per week – bringing the official total of pub shutterings to almost 2,300 in the first half of this decade.