Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration was the greatest of them all - The Yorkshire Post says

Britain’s love and admiration for the Queen, and its gratitude for her 70-year reign, were demonstrated by the massive crowds waving Union Jacks, the delight with which her appearances were greeted and the countless street parties.

After two years of worry over Covid, the Jubilee was more than just a celebration of Her Majesty. It was exactly the tonic the nation needed, a chance for people to let their hair down and express a love for their country and those around them, as well as their sovereign.

Many priceless memories have been made over the past four days, of pageantry, happiness, pride in our country, togetherness and the great unifying force that is patriotism.

The Queen's guards march during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture date: Sunday June 5, 2022.