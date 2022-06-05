Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration was the greatest of them all - The Yorkshire Post says

WHAT a glorious and joyous long weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations it has been.

By YP Comment
Sunday, 5th June 2022, 4:11 pm
Updated Sunday, 5th June 2022, 4:13 pm

Britain’s love and admiration for the Queen, and its gratitude for her 70-year reign, were demonstrated by the massive crowds waving Union Jacks, the delight with which her appearances were greeted and the countless street parties.

After two years of worry over Covid, the Jubilee was more than just a celebration of Her Majesty. It was exactly the tonic the nation needed, a chance for people to let their hair down and express a love for their country and those around them, as well as their sovereign.

Many priceless memories have been made over the past four days, of pageantry, happiness, pride in our country, togetherness and the great unifying force that is patriotism.

The Queen’s Silver, Golden and Diamond Jubilees were all wonderful occasions, but this unique Platinum celebration was surely the greatest of all.

