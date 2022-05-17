Radical reform of Britain's railways has to start with restoring Northern Powerhouse Rail - The Yorkshire Post says

However, in recent years, this network has slipped considerably down the planet’s league table of rail systems.

Against this backdrop it suffered further, colossal damage when the pandemic hit, with passenger numbers declining to the lowest level since 1872.

The rise of flexible working has transformed travel patterns, with new figures revealed by the Centre for Policy Studies (CPS), showing the numbers commuting during weekday peak times to be just 15 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

HS2 must run all the way to Leeds

The CPS is now calling for as radical a reform as arguably seen since the Beeching cuts.

It wants the network to be radically overhauled to meet the new passenger demand for freedom and flexibility, something it says should involve more flexible pricing, a radically simpler digital ticketing offer, and the abolition of sky-high peak pricing. It also calls for the expansion of competition to other long-distance routes as well as HS1 and HS2.

The Government’s new public body, Great British Railways, is designed to deliver just this boost in competition to drive private investment across the network.

However, with vital projects such as Northern Powerhouse Rail and the eastern leg of HS2 to Yorkshire having been scrapped, fresh focus is needed by Government to make Britain’s railways once again capable with competing globally in an increasingly international marketplace.