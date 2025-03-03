Rail fares increased: time to freeze ticket prices until operators get their houses in order

Train fares are on the move again ... unlike the trains themselves (photo: PA)

In 2018, following a period of unprecedented misery and upset for thousands upon thousands of rail commuters, the regional press across the north of England united to declare: enough is enough.

Putting aside publishing rivalries, local and regional newsrooms across the North put on a united front, insisting that then-Transport Secretary Chris Grayling grasp the nettle that was, and remains, our broken railway.

Throw forwards seven years and yesterday rail fares increased 4.6 per cent at a time when the reliability of service is at a record low. Recent analysis of data from the rail regulator reveals the inherent unfairness of rail fare hikes. More than one in 25 services have been cancelled in the year to 1st February. During autumn half-term last year, one in 10 Northern trains was cancelled.

The most recent increase means, for example, that an annual pass for the Leeds to York service will set passengers back an extra £133.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander says she understands the anger and frustration felt by those being let down, yet those words ring hollow when operators are allowed to thrust their hands deeper into passengers’ pockets.