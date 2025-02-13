Railway Museum is more than just that

On the face of it, and this is certainly not to be underestimated, there is the joy that comes with standing amongst inanimate giants whose personalities and character belie their mechanised being. There are spaces for learning, intrigue and play dotted around the museum for those keen to immerse themselves in the stories of the trains and railways, finding out for themselves the role played in modernising the world by the gathered phalanx of treasures. From the Mallard to the Bullet Train, the Evening Star to the working replica of the Rocket, it is little wonder that a date in the diary at one of the country’s most-visited attractions continues to excite.