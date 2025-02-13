Railway Museum is more than just that

To say that a trip to York’s Railway Museum is a rite of passage is an understatement. As it embarks upon its journey into its 50th year, having opened its doors as a museum in 1975, it is fair to say that too many faces have been lit up at the prospect of a visit than can be counted.
Visitors take a selfie next to the Mallard locomotive at the National Railway Museum in York. THE planned expansion of York’s National Railway Museum could be in jeopardy without a £15m cash injection from the Government, the council leader and mayor have warned. (photo: PA)placeholder image
On the face of it, and this is certainly not to be underestimated, there is the joy that comes with standing amongst inanimate giants whose personalities and character belie their mechanised being. There are spaces for learning, intrigue and play dotted around the museum for those keen to immerse themselves in the stories of the trains and railways, finding out for themselves the role played in modernising the world by the gathered phalanx of treasures. From the Mallard to the Bullet Train, the Evening Star to the working replica of the Rocket, it is little wonder that a date in the diary at one of the country’s most-visited attractions continues to excite.

Yet, it is so much more than a mere glass-cabinet of once-great, forever-admired machines. The Great Hall that houses so much of York’s collection was built in 1877 and stands as a perpetual reminder of the legacy left behind by the county’s industrialist forebears.

It is the place-making keystone in York’s prominent place in global science, technology and innovation, with a case for it being a national flagship for as much being easy to make.

Let us hope, then, that local leaders, historians, technologists et al can convince decision-makers in government with spending powers and permissions to make the museum’s next 50 years amazing ones.

